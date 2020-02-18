Independent Advisor Alliance Increases Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,403 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Paypal were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. raised its holdings in Paypal by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,576,517 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,311,000 after purchasing an additional 69,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at $42,566,782.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.03.

PYPL opened at $122.99 on Tuesday. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $93.98 and a one year high of $123.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.26 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

