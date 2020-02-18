Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stock Position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,119 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in Zoetis by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Zoetis by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ZTS opened at $144.17 on Tuesday. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $146.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.81.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 69.41%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cfra raised shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.53.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $158,669.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,701,360.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Fenton sold 12,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $1,528,411.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,590,059. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,218 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

