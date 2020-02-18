Independent Research Analysts Give Linde (ETR:LIN) a €211.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €211.00 ($245.35) price target on Linde (ETR:LIN) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LIN. Goldman Sachs Group set a €195.00 ($226.74) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price target on shares of Linde and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €197.32 ($229.44).

Shares of ETR:LIN opened at €208.60 ($242.56) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €191.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is €181.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.59. Linde has a 12-month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12-month high of €200.60 ($233.26). The company has a market cap of $112.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

