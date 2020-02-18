Insider Selling: Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Sells 6,250 Shares of Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $529,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,733,035.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Aslett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 14th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $458,687.50.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $428,125.00.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.25. 2,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.06. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $57.71 and a 12 month high of $89.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.75.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $193.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.08 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRCY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1,577.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRCY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.40.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

