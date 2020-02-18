Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $60.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Insperity continues to grapple with increasing operating expenses due to heavy investment in growth, technology, product and service offerings. Notably, increase in operating expenses (up 10.7% in 2019 on a year-over-year basis) are limiting bottom-line growth. Also, the company's earnings are highly seasonal in nature due to changing trends in medical claims costs and payroll taxes. Operation in a highly fragmented and competitive PEO industry remains a concern. Partly due to these headwinds, the company's shares have underperformed the industry in a year's time. On the flip side, the company remains well poised to benefit from the booming professional employer organization industry. The company’s top-line continues to benefit from an increase in average number of worksite employees paid per month.”

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Insperity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Insperity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $73.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.47 and a 200 day moving average of $90.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10. Insperity has a 12-month low of $65.89 and a 12-month high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 202.04%. Sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Insperity news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,672 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insperity by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,978,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,299,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,531,000 after buying an additional 636,273 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

