Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Golub Group LLC

Golub Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Golub Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1.9% during the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,623 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Intel by 329.4% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 11,689 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the third quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 13,760 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Intel by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 216,224 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. 66.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry acquired 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,037,036.00. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $287.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.