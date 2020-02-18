Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,068 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,053,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $333,055,000 after buying an additional 545,500 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $133,380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after buying an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,344,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,165,246,000 after buying an additional 138,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 4th quarter worth $38,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $317.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.11. The stock has a market cap of $126.41 billion, a PE ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVGO. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Broadcom from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Broadcom from $361.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.10.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total transaction of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,146 shares of company stock worth $71,683,526. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

