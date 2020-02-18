Intrust Bank NA Cuts Holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $131,844,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,823,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,033 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,720,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,143,000 after acquiring an additional 996,843 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $65,530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on C. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.61.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $60.05 and a 12-month high of $83.11. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.84.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

