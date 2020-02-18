Intrust Bank NA Grows Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 8,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

LW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on Lamb Weston and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.86.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Michael Jared Smith sold 5,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total value of $501,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789 in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $95.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.19. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $95.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.88 million. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

