Intrust Bank NA Sells 280 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Intrust Bank NA decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 104,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $339.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $330.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.67 and a 52-week high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $331.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

