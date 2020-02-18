Intrust Bank NA Sells 503 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 18,107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $184.00 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

