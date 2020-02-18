Intrust Bank NA Sells 7 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Intrust Bank NA reduced its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price target (up from $2,240.00) on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Booking from $2,045.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,127.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,990.96 on Tuesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,640.54 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,989.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,965.78. The company has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

