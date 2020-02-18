Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) Sets New 52-Week High at $44.22

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.22 and last traded at $43.42, with a volume of 70 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.55.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

