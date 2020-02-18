Investec Asset Management LTD Boosts Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $19,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,643 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.25.

NYSE PSX opened at $89.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $80.24 and a 1-year high of $119.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

