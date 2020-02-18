Investec Asset Management LTD Buys 2,809,541 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,848,875 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,809,541 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.79% of Kinross Gold worth $46,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 41,893,161 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $198,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,682 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 11,642,007 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after buying an additional 79,796 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 86.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,559,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,973,000 after acquiring an additional 4,422,966 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,749,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after acquiring an additional 72,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,901,165 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after acquiring an additional 458,554 shares in the last quarter. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KGC opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of -0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $996.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $947.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KGC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.12.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

