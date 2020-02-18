Investec Asset Management LTD Grows Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 78.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 502,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,946 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $20,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWT. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,373,000. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 134,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,775,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,873,000 after purchasing an additional 755,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 11.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 296,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $40.32 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.35.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

