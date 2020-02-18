Investec Asset Management LTD Increases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 461,865 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,422 shares during the quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $30,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 55,837 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 73,388 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,974 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,763 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,288,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $58.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.42 and its 200 day moving average is $58.57. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.11. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $71.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The energy producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 19.60%. The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 4th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.80%.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.38.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

