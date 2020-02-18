Investec Asset Management LTD Purchases 421,114 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Investec Asset Management LTD increased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 157.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,381 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 421,114 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD owned about 0.33% of Northern Trust worth $73,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 2,662 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NTRS. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.18.

NTRS stock opened at $101.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.95 and a fifty-two week high of $110.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.23%.

In other news, CFO Biff Bowman sold 13,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,407,048.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 1,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total value of $108,701.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,776,373. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

