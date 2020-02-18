Investec Asset Management North America Inc. Buys New Shares in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc. bought a new stake in Delphi Technologies PLC (NYSE:DLPH) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 43,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLPH. Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in Delphi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $142,600,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 220.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,353 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 333.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 145,320 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 270,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 114,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Delphi Technologies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,166,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,965,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLPH stock opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Delphi Technologies PLC has a 52-week low of $9.52 and a 52-week high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.58, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.84.

Delphi Technologies (NYSE:DLPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Delphi Technologies had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Delphi Technologies PLC will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DLPH shares. Deutsche Bank downgraded Delphi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Delphi Technologies in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Delphi Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delphi Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.46.

Delphi Technologies PLC engages in the design, development, and manufacture of integrated powertrain technologies worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Powertrain Systems and Delphi Technologies Aftermarket. The Powertrain Systems segment provides fuel injection systems, as well as other powertrain products comprising valvetrain, fuel delivery modules, ignition coils, canisters, sensors, valves, and actuators; and electronic control modules with the corresponding software, algorithms, and calibration that provide centralized management of various powertrain components.

