Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.04-1.12 for the period.

NYSE:INVH traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,292,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032,740. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.77. Invitation Homes has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 260.87%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Invitation Homes from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.59.

In other news, major shareholder Vii-Nq Side-By-Side Gp L. Brep sold 57,600,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $1,730,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 42,758 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $1,282,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

