Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 385.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 76,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,629 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IONS. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $895,552.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth L. Hougen sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,503,437.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,209 shares of company stock worth $2,531,032 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IONS. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NASDAQ IONS traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.69. 455,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,591. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.47 and its 200-day moving average is $61.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.46 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a current ratio of 10.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

