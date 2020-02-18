iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $208.83. 768,094 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,090,662. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.11 and its 200-day moving average is $197.85. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $180.29 and a 52-week high of $210.26.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.