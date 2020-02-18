iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) Shares Up 0.2%

iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (BATS:IECS) shares shot up 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $29.60 and last traded at $29.60, 2,099 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $29.54.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.11.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $724,000.

