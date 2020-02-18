iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.22

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.22 and last traded at $15.20, with a volume of 4756364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.13.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after buying an additional 6,654,368 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 17,470,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,323,000 after buying an additional 990,060 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,919,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,337,000 after buying an additional 2,279,991 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,739,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,220,000 after buying an additional 352,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,349,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,561,000 after buying an additional 295,288 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

