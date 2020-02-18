iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) is NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 714,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329,649 shares during the period. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.0% of NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $47,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $128,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period.

IGLB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,384. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78. iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $57.46 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.2082 per share. This is a boost from iShares Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

