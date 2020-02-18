iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Greenwich Investment Management Inc.

Greenwich Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 46,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Greenwich Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $115.67 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.53 and a 1 year high of $115.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.39.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.2151 dividend. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

