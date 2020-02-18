iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 497,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 9.6% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $88,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,486,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,251,000 after acquiring an additional 311,401 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,164,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,101,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,288,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,981,000 after buying an additional 39,874 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 971,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,377,000 after buying an additional 51,006 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 490,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,117,000 after buying an additional 46,332 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $151.66 and a fifty-two week high of $187.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.24.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

