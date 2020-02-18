iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) is Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 616 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up about 4.0% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 26,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 69.7% during the third quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 33,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after acquiring an additional 13,575 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 35.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 6,213.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded down $0.51 on Tuesday, hitting $197.10. The stock had a trading volume of 144,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,429. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $192.17 and a 200-day moving average of $180.80. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $160.87 and a 52-week high of $197.86.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

