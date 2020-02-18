iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $54.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,433. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1313 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

See Also: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.