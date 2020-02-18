iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Bought by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IYR stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $100.02. 219,164 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,606,494. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $100.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.22 and its 200 day moving average is $93.13.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

