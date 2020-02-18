Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Sets New 1-Year Low at $3.79

Shares of Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.79 and last traded at $3.81, with a volume of 11272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ICL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Israel Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Israel Chemicals in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

Get Israel Chemicals alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Israel Chemicals had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Israel Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Israel Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.