Italo (XTA) Price Hits $0.0090 on Major Exchanges

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Italo has a total market cap of $33,802.00 and $41.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. During the last week, Italo has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Italo alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.55 or 0.03050472 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00236677 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00044493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000753 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00152211 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002789 BTC.

About Italo

Italo’s total supply is 3,758,633 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin

Italo Coin Trading

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Italo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Italo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.