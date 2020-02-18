Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,585,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $522,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,898,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,057,706,000 after purchasing an additional 247,051 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 75.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 947,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,302,000 after purchasing an additional 406,463 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 641,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 466,970 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,467,000 after purchasing an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,866.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $172.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,678. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $153.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.15. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.22 and a 12 month high of $172.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.88.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The company had revenue of $419.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

