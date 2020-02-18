Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Hits New 52-Week High at $101.13

Shares of Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $101.13 and last traded at $100.69, with a volume of 1464 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $100.66.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.97.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is presently 15.05%.

In related news, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Company Profile (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

