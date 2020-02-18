Jarvis Securities Plc (JIM) to Issue Dividend of GBX 6.75 on March 12th

Jarvis Securities Plc (LON:JIM) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.75 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of JIM stock opened at GBX 479 ($6.30) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 478.26 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 475.31. Jarvis Securities has a 1-year low of GBX 430 ($5.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 520 ($6.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.35 million and a PE ratio of 14.01.

In related news, insider Andrew J. Grant sold 250,000 shares of Jarvis Securities stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 475 ($6.25), for a total transaction of £1,187,500 ($1,562,088.92).

Jarvis Securities plc, through its subsidiary, Jarvis Investment Management Limited, provides a range of stock broking services to retail and institutional clients in the United Kingdom. The company offers retail execution-only stockbroking services; ISA and SIPP investment wrappers; savings schemes; and financial administration, settlement, and custody services to other stockbrokers and investment firms, as well as to individuals.

