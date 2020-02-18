JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) Increases Dividend to $0.99 Per Share

JB Hi-Fi Limited (ASX:JBH) declared a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of 0.99 per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from JB Hi-Fi’s previous interim dividend of $0.91.

JBH opened at A$41.21 ($29.23) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.14. JB Hi-Fi has a 12 month low of A$21.24 ($15.06) and a 12 month high of A$46.09 ($32.69). The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of A$40.43 and a 200 day moving average of A$36.03.

JB Hi-Fi Limited, together with its subsidiaries, retails home consumer products. It operates through three segments: JB Hi-Fi Australia, JB Hi-Fi New Zealand, and The Good Guys. The company offers consumer electronics products and services, including televisions, audio equipment, computers, and cameras; telecommunications products and services; music, game, and movie software products, such as CDs, DVDs, Blu-ray discs, and games; musical instruments; and whitegoods, cooking products, heating and cooling products, small appliances, and kitchen accessories.

