Jeneq Management LP Takes Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 13,600 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,495,000. Autodesk accounts for 1.3% of Jeneq Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,639 shares of the software company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,063,978 shares of the software company’s stock worth $195,198,000 after acquiring an additional 32,390 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the software company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Autodesk from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $191.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.18.

In related news, SVP Carmel Galvin sold 4,994 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $923,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADSK opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 316.60, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.70 and a 1 year high of $210.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.38.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.95 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 113.06% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

