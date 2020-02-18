Jetcoin Price Up 2% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jetcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and COSS. Jetcoin has a market cap of $54,652.00 and $34,687.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003002 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $321.59 or 0.03291731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.91 or 0.00244748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000751 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00156823 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Jetcoin Token Profile

Jetcoin was first traded on April 3rd, 2015. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,388,005 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jetcoin’s official website is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Jetcoin

Jetcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

