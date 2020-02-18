Jibrel Network (JNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.98 Million

Jibrel Network (CURRENCY:JNT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. During the last seven days, Jibrel Network has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. Jibrel Network has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $10,088.00 worth of Jibrel Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jibrel Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io, HitBTC and Coinrail.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Jibrel Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00049140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00482059 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $613.66 or 0.06296085 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00069244 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00028464 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005260 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Jibrel Network Profile

Jibrel Network is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Jibrel Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,126,886 tokens. Jibrel Network’s official message board is medium.com/@jibrelnetwork . Jibrel Network’s official Twitter account is @www.twitter.com/jibrelnetwork/ . The Reddit community for Jibrel Network is /r/jibrelnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jibrel Network’s official website is jibrel.network

Jibrel Network Token Trading

Jibrel Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinrail, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jibrel Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jibrel Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jibrel Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jibrel Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jibrel Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.