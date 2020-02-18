John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.30

John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income (NYSE:HEQ)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.30 and traded as high as $15.07. John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income shares last traded at $15.02, with a volume of 21,915 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 1.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 3.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 36.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 20,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Hedged Equity and Income by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 59,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Hedged Equity & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Wellington Management Company LLP. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

