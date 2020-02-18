Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,143,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,900 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.4% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,333,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,077,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $126.10 and a one year high of $154.50. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.78%.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

