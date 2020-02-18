K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.60

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc (TSE:KBL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$44.60 and last traded at C$44.50, with a volume of 21800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KBL shares. National Bank Financial raised their price target on K-Bro Linen from C$41.50 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$50.00 target price on K-Bro Linen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.54 million and a P/E ratio of 48.28.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.29%.

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ronald Gannon sold 1,043 shares of K-Bro Linen stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$41.76, for a total transaction of C$43,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$300,087.36.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, management, and distribution of general linen and operating room linen to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial accounts in Canada. The company also offers other services, including bulk dock-to-dock, exchange cart preparation, delivery of carts, surgical linen, distribution and control of employee uniforms, personal clothing, customer reporting, customer service visiting, and textile procurement services.

