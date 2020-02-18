Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $103.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.11. Kaiser Aluminum has a one year low of $85.04 and a one year high of $117.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 41.42%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $1,264,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Carolyn Bartholomew sold 1,000 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,555,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on KALU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Benchmark started coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

