Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.59

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $175.59 and last traded at $175.59, with a volume of 1194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.64.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $172.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.71.

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.02 and a 200 day moving average of $144.97.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $730.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.19%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total transaction of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $2,250,088.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,806 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,939 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,863,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $836,084,000 after purchasing an additional 52,192 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 67,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile (NYSE:KSU)

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

