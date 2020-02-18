Keel Point LLC Acquires 38 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. First Command Bank increased its holdings in Mastercard by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.10% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $317.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $337.58.

MA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $341.24. 2,979,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,621,098. The stock has a market cap of $343.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.93 and a fifty-two week high of $341.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $318.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,509,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 8,444 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $2,659,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 430,024 shares of company stock worth $137,189,140. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

