Keel Point LLC Acquires 4,261 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,093 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,807,754 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $174,137,000 after buying an additional 46,029 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,342 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Edward Jones raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.24.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,810,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,495,316. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 12 month low of $56.73 and a 12 month high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.39. The stock has a market cap of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director John E. Klein sold 10,000 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $639,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 459,987 shares in the company, valued at $29,411,568.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $46,066.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,305.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 313,189 shares of company stock worth $19,422,499. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.