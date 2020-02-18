Keel Point LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Keel Point LLC reduced its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,757 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Keel Point LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $17,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 99.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,616,000 after purchasing an additional 442,942 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 762,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,237,000 after purchasing an additional 154,357 shares during the period. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,108,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 587,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $83,837,000 after purchasing an additional 97,828 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 564,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,544,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.79. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $118.64 and a one year high of $148.90.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a $0.242 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

Separately, ValuEngine raised iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

