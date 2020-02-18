Keel Point LLC Decreases Stock Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Keel Point LLC cut its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $81.71 on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $82.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.06). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.7897 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

RY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. CIBC raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Desjardins downgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

