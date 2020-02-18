Keel Point LLC Has $7.35 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $201,285,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,517,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 380.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,610,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,300 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day moving average is $66.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $61.26 and a 12 month high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

