Keel Point LLC Sells 2,411 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Keel Point LLC lowered its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,411 shares during the quarter. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 38,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GWX stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.36. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $32.32.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

